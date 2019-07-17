Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Oxford Industries, Inc. ( OXM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OXM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.06, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXM was $71.06, representing a -26.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.19 and a 11.91% increase over the 52 week low of $63.50.

OXM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). OXM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports OXM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.86%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OXM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.