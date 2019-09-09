Oxford Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OXM

In trading on Monday, shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.71, changing hands as high as $74.98 per share. Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OXM's low point in its 52 week range is $63.50 per share, with $93.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.26.
