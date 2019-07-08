Quantcast

Owners of JPIMedia in talks to sell i and regional newspapers

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 8 Reuters - The owners of JPIMedia are in talks to sell the i newspaper and regional titles, Sky News on Monday.

JPIMedia and its advisers have set a deadline of Monday for preliminary offers for papers including The Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, the report said.

A financial adviser has recently been appointed to assess options for the business and its titles, a spokesman for JPIMedia said in an email to Reuters.

JPIMedia, a company formed by bondholders, bought Johnston Press' assets last year after the British newspaper group filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Sky report said that potential bidders for the i newspaper could include European media group Mediahuis, which agreed to buy Irish newspaper group INM for $163 million earlier this year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


