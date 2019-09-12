Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Owens & Minor, Inc. ( OMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.22, the dividend yield is .1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMI was $8.22, representing a -55.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.40 and a 238.27% increase over the 52 week low of $2.43.

OMI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). OMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports OMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -44.35%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 ( RWJ )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFS )

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF ( EWSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 6.42% over the last 100 days. RWJ has the highest percent weighting of OMI at 3.2%.