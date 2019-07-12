Owens Corning Inc (OC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Owens Corning Inc ( OC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.29, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OC was $55.29, representing a -17.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.30 and a 36.05% increase over the 52 week low of $40.64.

OC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). OC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.48. Zacks Investment Research reports OC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.44%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an decrease of -3.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OC at 0.89%.