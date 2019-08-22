Overstock shares surge after CEO Patrick Byrne quits

Shutterstock photo





By Noel Randewich

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Overstock.com's stock surged 5% on Thursday after Chief Executive Officer Patrick Byrne resigned following his claim of being involved in a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Russia and former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

His resignation follows a drop of over 30% in the online retailer's shares over two days earlier this month, with investors rattled after Byrne claimed in a statement that he had secretly been involved with the FBI, starting in 2015.

"While I believe that I did what was necessary for the good of the country, for the good of the firm, I am in the sad position of having to sever ties with Overstock, both as CEO and board member," Byrne said in a resignation letteraddressed to shareholderson Thursday.

"It has been an honor to serve you through thick and thin, threats grand and arcane, for the past 20 years."

A libertarian with a doctorate in philosophy from Stanford University, Byrne for over a decade has publicly battled short sellers targeting his company as it competes against larger rivals, including Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc . He is known for making brash and freewheeling comments.

On Thursday, he lauded the remaining Overstock executive team with pop culture references, calling the chief marketing officer "Commander Data," after a Star Trek character. He said another executive called an artificial intelligence system "Skynet," after the Terminator movie series.

In a separate statement, Overstock said it appointed company veteran Jonathan Johnson as interim CEO.

Overstock is currently more targeted by short sellers than 99% of U.S. companies, according to Refinitiv. Total short bets against Overstock stand at $267 million, equivalent to almost 50% of its float, according to S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm.

Byrne is also a vocal proponent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

In May, he lashed out at investors who questioned the motivation behind his sale of about 15% of his Overstock shares, saying he had to supplement his $100,000 a year salary and vowing never to "give such an explanation again."

The stock has fallen more than 70% from record highs in January 2018, when Overstock was benefiting from Byrne's plan to launch a digital token, and from hype around Bitcoin.

"On any normal day, my presence is not conducive to strategic discussions regarding our retail business. I believe that going forward my presence will definitely not be conducive to such strategic discussions," Byrne wrote in his resignation letter.

