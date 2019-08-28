Quantcast

Over 200 U.S. companies urge Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Over 200 U.S. footwear companies on Wednesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs on Chinese imports that take effect beginning next month, calling them hidden taxes that will jack up consumer prices.

"Imposing tariffs in September on the majority of all footwear products from China — including nearly every type of leather shoe — will make it impossible for hardworking American individuals and families to escape the harm that comes from these tax increases," the companies wrote in a letter to Trump.

While tariffs on some Chinese imports will be delayed until Dec. 15, the majority of footwear lines face an added 15% tariffs on Sept. 1, the letter said. That comes on top of tariffs that already average 11% and reach 67% on some shoes, it added.





