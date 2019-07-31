Quantcast

Outgoing Puerto Rico governor nominates Pierluisi as successor

By Reuters

Reuters


SAN JUAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló will nominate the island's former representative in the U.S. Congress Pedro Pierluisi as his new secretary of state and next in line to succeed him when he steps down, he said on Wednesday.

Rosselló said last week he would resign on Friday in the face of 12 days of mass street protests and public outrage over the release of profane chat messages and federal corruption charges against two former administration officials.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAN JUAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló will nominate the island's former representative in the U.S. Congress Pedro Pierluisi as his new secretary of state and next in line to succeed him when he steps down, he said on Wednesday.

Rosselló said last week he would resign on Friday in the face of 12 days of mass street protests and public outrage over the release of profane chat messages and federal corruption charges against two former administration officials.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar