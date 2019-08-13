Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Otter Tail Corporation ( OTTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OTTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OTTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.19, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTTR was $51.19, representing a -6.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.51 and a 15.76% increase over the 52 week low of $44.22.

OTTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Southern Company ( SO ). OTTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports OTTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.8%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTTR as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an decrease of -2.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTTR at 1.54%.