Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.81, changing hands as low as $48.81 per share. Otter Tail Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.22 per share, with $54.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.09.
