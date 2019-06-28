OTP adds name to sub debt list

Reuters





LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - Hungarian lender OTP Bank has added to the pile of subordinated issues from CEEMEA by announcing leads for a debut 10-year non-call five Tier 2 euro-denominated offering.

OTP (Baa3/BBB-) went on a non-deal roadshow in Europe in March, where it informed investors that it had €1.3bn in outstanding senior and covered debt in 2018, and €700m in subordinated debt.

Moody's has assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed issue, while placing the bank's long-term local currency deposit ratings of Baa2 on review for upgrade.

The mortgage banking arm of the group has issued international euro covered bonds over the years.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and OTP Bank are lead managers.