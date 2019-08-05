OTEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.47, changing hands as low as $37.46 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.99 per share, with $44.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.54.
