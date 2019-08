Reuters





FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Osram were up 2.5% in early Frankfurt trade with traders citing a report by Bloomberg saying Bain Capital and Carlyle could raise their bid if AMS launches a formal bid for the German lighting group.

"Possible bidding war is positive for share price," a Frankfurt-based trader said on Tuesday.

AMS earlier this month said it would pay a 38.5 euros($42.66) per share for Osram, higher than the 35 euros Bain and Carlyle have been willing to pay.

($1 = 0.9025 euros)