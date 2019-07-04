Quantcast

Osram shares surge after lighting group announces takeover offer

Reuters


BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares in German lighting group Osram rose in early Frankfurt trade on Thursday after the firm announced that its supervisory board would meet soon to review a binding takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle .

Osram, which is struggling with weakness in the automotive industry and a broader economic slowdown, has seen its stock lose more than 60% of its value since hitting a high of 79.58 euros in January 2018.

Shares in Osram were up 5.4% in early Frankfurt trade at 0620 GMT, data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz showed.

