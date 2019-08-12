Osram shares surge 12% after AMS triggers bidding war

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in German lighting specialist Osram Licht were indicated 12% higher in Frankfurt early trading after rival AMS launched a 38.50 euros($43.13) a share takeover designed to trump a rival 35-euros-a-share offer from Bain and Carlyle.

Austria's AMS triggered a bidding war by saying it was ready to pay $3.8 billion for the German lighting group's shares, a 10% premium over what finance investors Bain Capital and Carlyle have already offered.

Shares in AMS were indicated 6.65% lower.

Osram had no immediate comment.

AMS Chief Executive Alexander Everke on Monday said the takeover could be completed in the first half of 2020.

($1 = 0.8927 euros)