Quantcast

Osram shares surge 12% after AMS triggers bidding war

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in German lighting specialist Osram Licht were indicated 12% higher in Frankfurt early trading after rival AMS launched a 38.50 euros($43.13) a share takeover designed to trump a rival 35-euros-a-share offer from Bain and Carlyle.

Austria's AMS triggered a bidding war by saying it was ready to pay $3.8 billion for the German lighting group's shares, a 10% premium over what finance investors Bain Capital and Carlyle have already offered.

Shares in AMS were indicated 6.65% lower.

Osram had no immediate comment.

AMS Chief Executive Alexander Everke on Monday said the takeover could be completed in the first half of 2020.

($1 = 0.8927 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AMS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar