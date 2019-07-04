Osram shares rise after lighting group announces takeover offer

Reuters





BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares in German lighting group Osram rose in early trade on Thursday after the firm announced that its supervisory board would meet soon to review a binding takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle .

The stock was up 3.47% at 0710 GMT at 33.37 euros($37.64), after surging up to 13% on Wednesday.

The two investors have offered 35 euros($39.49) a share, Osram said in a statement late on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report that cited a source close to the matter saying they had secured funding for their offer.

In February, the company had confirmed that Bain and Carlyle were looking at whether to jointly bid for up to 100 percent of its shares. But weak financial performance had led many investors to doubt whether the investors would actually go ahead with their plan.

The takeover bid from Bain and Carlyle puts an equity value on Osram of 3.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

($1 = 0.8865 euros)