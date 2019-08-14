Osram and AMS say takeover talks are constructive

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Osram and AMS said on Wednesday that talks about a takeover of the German lighting group by the Austrian sensor maker were progressing.

Earlier this week, Osram said it would consider a takeover by AMS that trumps a competing bid by Bain and Carlyle with a cash offer valuing it at 4.3 billion euros ($4.79 billion).

Osram on Wednesday called the negotiations "constructive", while AMS said talks were "moving ahead in good faith".

"Osram and AMS have held constructive discussions on a business combination agreement and on other topics since Tuesday and will continue to do so," Osram said in a statement.

It said that its management and supervisory boards would review the agreement "in the near term" and decide whether to proceed by lifting a standstill agreement.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

