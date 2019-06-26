Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ( OR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.63% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.84, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $10.84, representing a -10.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.08 and a 54.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

OR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.65. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.44%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF ( SGDJ )

iShares MSCI France Index Fund ( EWQ )

Franklin FTSE France ETF ( FLFR )

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( GOAU )

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( EUDG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 12.65% over the last 100 days. SGDJ has the highest percent weighting of OR at 6.62%.