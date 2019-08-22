OSI Systems (OSIS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

OSI Systems OSIS is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Aug 26.





Notably, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with the average being 24.2%.In the las t report ed quarter, OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.17 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents. Revenues of $304.3 million also surpassed the consensus mark of $290 million.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues currently stands at $303.7 million, indicating growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at $1.05 over the past 30 days, implying growth of 2.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.OSI Systems is benefiting from strong demand for its security solutions that are likely to drive the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.The strong demand results from the fact that security remains a top priority for governments across the globe. Demand for equipment and related services is strong in key markets like airports port security and correctional centers.

In the to-be-reported quarter, the company won a number of contracts. In April, OSI Systems security division received an order worth roughly $10 million to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system that will be installed at a prominent European airport for screening passengers' checked baggage.



OSI Systems' security division was awarded a multi-year U.S. state contract, valued at roughly $5 million, to provide service and maintenance support for checkpoint inspection systems installed at correctional facilities and detection centers.



The security division also won a three-year contract worth $28 million from U.S.-based prime contractor, Huntington Ingalls Industries. The company will provide service maintenance, training, sustaining engineering and logistic support for multiple platforms of baggage, parcel and cargo inspection systems.



Although the aforesaid contract wins and awards will not materially impact fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, they reflect the strength of OSI Systems' portfolio and an expanding customer base.



