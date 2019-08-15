Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Oshkosh Corporation ( OSK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.81, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSK was $68.81, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.45 and a 33.82% increase over the 52 week low of $51.42.

OSK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord ( TM ) and General Motors Company ( GM ). OSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.1. Zacks Investment Research reports OSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 26.62%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

