Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Orrstown Financial Services Inc ( ORRF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ORRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.87, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORRF was $22.87, representing a -13.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 32.23% increase over the 52 week low of $17.30.

ORRF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ORRF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports ORRF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.63%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

