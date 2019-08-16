Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Ormat Technologies, Inc. ( ORA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ORA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.37, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORA was $72.37, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.58 and a 47.68% increase over the 52 week low of $49.01.

ORA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). ORA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ORA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.83%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORA as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund ( ICLN )

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF ( PBW )

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF ( LVL )

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CID )

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF ( PBD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 10.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORA at 6.03%.