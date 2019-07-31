Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Oritani Financial Corp. ( ORIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ORIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.13, the dividend yield is 5.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORIT was $18.13, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.15 and a 28.86% increase over the 52 week low of $14.07.

ORIT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ORIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports ORIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.25%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORIT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 5.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORIT at 1.15%.