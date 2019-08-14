Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Origin Bancorp, Inc. ( OBNK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 186.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.24, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBNK was $33.24, representing a -20.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.86 and a 21.27% increase over the 52 week low of $27.41.

OBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports OBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.32%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

