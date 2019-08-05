O'Reilly Automotive Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ORLY

In trading on Monday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $365.84, changing hands as low as $359.86 per share. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ORLY's low point in its 52 week range is $311.17 per share, with $414.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $361.62.
