Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ( ORC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ORC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.96, the dividend yield is 16.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORC was $5.96, representing a -25.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.05 and a 2.23% increase over the 52 week low of $5.83.

ORC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ORC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports ORC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -33.33%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an decrease of -10.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORC at 4.36%.