Orange stops broadcasting Altice's TV channels via its boxes

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Orange , France's biggest telecoms operator, stopped broadcasting free of charge TV channels controlled by rival Altice Europe in France on Thursday morning as a dispute on fees intensified, a spokesman said.

Orange is the second telecoms operator to cut the signal of BFM TV, RMC Découverte and RMC Story from its set-top boxes after Iliad , as it refuses to pay Altice for the right to air them.

The conflict arose when Altice, the parent company of telecoms rival SFR, asked its peers to pay a fee to have the right to broadcast its TV channels.

Altice Europe is confident Orange will very soon resume distributing its channels, a spokesman for the group said.