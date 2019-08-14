Oracle Solutions Aid Clientele to Enhance Business Processes

Oracle ORCL recently announced that its latest Autonomous Database is enabling JASCI, a provider of SaaS-based platform, to streamline logistics operations. Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing aids JASCI to accelerate order fulfillment processing to address primary retail concerns of smart order delivery.





Precisely, JASCI Software is utilizing Oracle Autonomous Database to develop innovative supply-chain capabilities to upscale SaaS platform. This is enabling JASCI's enterprise customers to process numerous transactions in real-time while reducing response time and labor costs considerably.Moreover, Oracle is witnessing accelerated adoption of its robust digital offerings, primarily from retailers. Oracle Autonomous Database enables retailers to manage IT resource allocation, secure storage of critical customer data and support seasonal hike in demand with additional storage.Notably, Oracle SD-WAN, integrated with lower latency and advanced networking capabilities, is supporting Panama-based supermarket chain, Super 99, to streamline business communications. Additionally, Super 99 intends to adopt Oracle Communications Session Border Controller (SBC) and Oracle Enterprise Telephony Fraud Monitor, to digitize retail processes.Oracle's strength in product portfolio is enabling it to expand retail clientele, which reinforces the company's growth prospects.

Digitally Evolving Retail Sector Holds Promise



Oracle is leaving no stone unturned to improve retail portfolio to include more AI-engineered offerings. The increased spending by retailers to digitally transform their business processes in order to expand market reach favors the prospects of the latest offering.



In fact, per Gartner as revealed by Oracle, the use of advanced personalization engines (utilized to be familiar with evolving customer tastes) is anticipated to drive profit levels of digital businesses by up to 15% by 2020.



The company's evolving Customer Experience (CX) strategy, which empowers retailers with AI and cloud driven digital innovation, remains a positive.



Enhancing Autonomous Database Capabilities Favor Adoption



Oracle is strategically expanding Autonomous Database portfolio by incorporating robust machine learning capabilities. It enables the company to aid customers with personalized automated database services, accelerating their business processes.



Markedly, Oracle's Database services running on the company's public cloud platform, lowers costing and pricing parameters of its offerings. This provides the company an edge in the Database-as-a-Service market and reinforces its competitive position against Amazon's AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services.



Further, increasing spending on public cloud platforms and growing clout of digital transformation favor the initiatives taken by Oracle to strengthen database and cloud platform.



Per IDC data, global spending on public cloud services and related infrastructure is envisioned to hit $210 billion in 2019, up 23.8% over 2018. Moreover, per a MarketsandMarkets report, digital transformation market is projected to hit $665 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18.1% from $290 billion in 2018.



We believe the company is well poised to capitalize on growth opportunities on the back of its ongoing efforts in the domain.



