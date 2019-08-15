Oracle (ORCL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.22, changing hands as low as $51.96 per share. Oracle Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ORCL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.40 per share, with $60.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.63.
