Oracle (ORCL) Rolls Out New Capabilities to Enhance Database

Oracle ORCL recently introduced "Autonomous Database Dedicated service." The implementation of the new offering enables enterprise customers shift database workloads to autonomous cloud seamlessly in a secure and reliable infrastructure.





Notably, the latest service utilizes Oracle Cloud platform's Exadata Infrastructure, which offers high workload isolation, security and performance functionalities.Additionally, the company rolled out innovative capabilities, including Oracle SQL Developer Web, Oracle Application Express (APEX), and Oracle REST Data Services. The latest services are aimed at enabling developers to design and implement robust data-driven applications.The latest capabilities favor adoption of Oracle Database. In fact, Jasci, an order management software and cloud warehouse provider, is utilizing Oracle Database and Oracle Cloud to enhance performance.

An expanding customer base is instilling confidence in this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Notably, shares of Oracle have returned approximately 9.4% in the past month, outperforming the industry 's rally of 3.9%. In the same period, the stock has outperformed S&P 500 index's growth of 3.8%.



Tactical Portfolio Expansion Approach to Boost Adoption



Oracle is strategically expanding Autonomous Database portfolio by incorporating robust machine learning capabilities. It enables the company to aid customers with personalized automated database services, accelerating their business processes.



Markedly, Oracle's Database services running on the company's public cloud platform, lowers costing and pricing parameters of its offerings. This provides the company an edge in the Database-as-a-Service market and reinforces its competitive position against Amazon's AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services.



Oracle is leaving no stone unturned to enhance functionalities of cloud-based applications and its autonomous database, which bode well. At Oracle's Analytics Summit, the company recently made a slew of additions to Oracle Analytics Cloud Platform suite of services. Oracle also entered into a partnership with Microsoft MSFT , which is expected to enhance the companies' presence in the enterprise cloud market.



We expect the adoption of new database services and latest cloud-based offerings to generate incremental revenues for the company in the days ahead. Moreover, synergies from Micrsoft Azure partnership are likely to act as a tailwind.



Growth Prospects Aplenty



Increasing spending on public cloud platforms and growing clout of digital transformation favor the initiatives taken by Oracle to strengthen its database and cloud platform.



Per IDC data , global spending on public cloud services and related infrastructure is envisioned to hit $210 billion in 2019, up 23.8% over 2018. Moreover, per a MarketsandMarkets report , digital transformation market is projected to hit $665 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18.1% from $290 billion in 2018.



We believe the company is well poised to capitalize on growth opportunities of its domain on the back of its ongoing efforts in the domain.



