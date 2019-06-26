Oracle Expands Analytics Offerings to Aid Customer Experience

Oracle Corporation ORCL recently launched new solutions on Oracle Analytics Cloud Platform to handle business processes and offer augmented analytics, natural language processing (NLP), cloud-computing, machine-learning, enterprise planning workflows and data-analysis services.

The announcement was made at the Oracle's Analytics Summit. The new offerings will help in creating best-in-class systems, scalable digital platforms and productivity systems.

This move of Oracle will enhance AI accessibility across companies. This will also aid the companies in application of the meaningful data insights generated structurally to transform business. The clients will also benefit from the new platform's data security feature.

Oracle's Analytics Cloud Platform, which includes Oracle Mobile Cloud Enterprise, Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud, and Oracle API Platform Cloud, will enable organizations to manage business better and help reduce risk. Users can gain from the enhanced performance, favorable cost, reliable security and innovation offered by these solutions. We believe the company's cloud platform will be one of its key revenue generating businesses in the days ahead.

Per the press release, Oracle's analytic abilities are now available in the cloud via Oracle Analytics Cloud, while on premises is accessible via Oracle Analytics Server. Notably, Oracle Cloud Applications is powered by Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and available via Oracle Analytics Cloud.

The latest addition to its cloud platforms reflects Oracle's focus on expanding cloud computing product portfolio inorganically. The strategy will enable the company to scale up cloud operations much faster. Through product expansion, Oracle hopes to challenge the dominant position of Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT in cloud computing market.

According to T.K. Anand, senior vice president of AI, Data Analytics and Cloud of Oracle, "Today, we are announcing a new vision, product experience, and commitment to customer success that will enable us to collaborate with our entire ecosystem and deliver a new era of enterprise analytics."

Cloud Prospects

Cloud still remains an expanding market with high growth prospects. In a recen t report , Gartner projected the public cloud market to reach $411.4 billion by 2020. According to International Trade Administration, the Chinese cloud market is likely to touch $20 billion mark by 2020 at a CAGR of 40%.

Per Technavio data, considering the government sector, the global cloud computing market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 13% amid 2018 and 2022.

Exponential growth in the amount of data, complexity of data formats and the need to scale resources at regular intervals compelled several companies to turn to cloud computing vendors. Consequently, considering the growing need for cloud-based applications and software, we expect Oracle's investments in this space to boost long-term growth.

Bottom Line

Oracle is gaining traction in cloud business as evident from its fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, which benefited from the ongoing cloud-based momentum. Total cloud services and license support revenues (61% of total revenues) for the reported quarter was up 3% in constant currency year over year and came in at $6.8 billion.

Further, total cloud license and on-premise license increased 12% year over year (15% in constant currency) to $2.52 billion. We believe that the company's growing cloud market share will continue to drive the top line in the foreseeable future.

In fact, the cloud computing is likely to be one of its major growth drivers in the long run.

