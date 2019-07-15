Quantcast

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.81, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORCL was $59.81, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.50 and a 41.06% increase over the 52 week low of $42.40.

ORCL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and SAP SE ( SAP ). ORCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.9%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ORCL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust ( IGV )
  • Invesco Dynamic Software ETF ( PSJ )
  • Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF ( PKW )
  • First Trust Cloud Computing ETF ( SKYY )
  • First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( TDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSJ with an increase of 15.18% over the last 100 days. IGV has the highest percent weighting of ORCL at 8.82%.

