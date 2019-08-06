Opus Bank (OPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Opus Bank ( OPB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.49, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPB was $20.49, representing a -30.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.50 and a 15.18% increase over the 52 week low of $17.79.

OPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports OPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

