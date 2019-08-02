OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

OptimizeRx Corp. OPRX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 7.





In the las t report ed quarter, the company came up with a positive surprise of 100%. In fact, the company's earnings history is impressive, having trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 133.33%.Meanwhile, revenues of $5 million in the same period matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The same, however, improved 27% from the year-ago quarter.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 revenues is pegged at $6.8 million, indicating a nearly 32.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 8 cents, suggesting a 300% surge from the number reported in the prior-year quarter.Let's see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.OptimizeRx's performance in the upcoming quarterly results is likely to be driven by its diversified revenue streams, broader provider reach, scalable technology and strong operational efficiency.The company's focus on expanding its channel partners is also likely to expand transaction volume this earnings season. Increased sales of core financial and brand messaging products are expected to boost the quarterly results.Moreover, the CareSpeak buyout is a positive. Additionally, expanded platform integrations with leading electronic health record systems, such as Epic and Cerner CERN in the last reported quarter make us optimistic.Further, a favorable product mix shift is expected to boost gross margins in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, expenses related to the integration of CareSpeak are an overhang.

