OptimizeRx (OPRX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

OptimizeRx (OPRX) closed at $15.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.62% in that time.

OPRX will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 7, 2019. On that day, OPRX is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.78 million, up 32.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $28.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.69% and +35.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPRX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OPRX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, OPRX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.99, so we one might conclude that OPRX is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that OPRX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

