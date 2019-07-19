OptimizeRx (OPRX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OptimizeRx (OPRX) closed at $15, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OPRX as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, OPRX is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.78 million, up 32.94% from the year-ago period.

OPRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $28.70 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.69% and +35.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OPRX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OPRX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OPRX has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.16 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.85, which means OPRX is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that OPRX has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.