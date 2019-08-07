Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. ( OPY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.7, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPY was $27.7, representing a -18.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.15 and a 17.82% increase over the 52 week low of $23.51.

OPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). OPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPY Dividend History page.