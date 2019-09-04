Opioid settlements are best sent to rehab

Reuters





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rehabilitation is in order for the pharma industry, and public authorities. The latter might win $100 billion in settlements from drugmakers and distributers for their part in fomenting the country's opioid epidemic. That's akin to big tobacco's giant payments, most of which disappeared into state budgets. State and local governments can't afford to waste a new windfall, given the huge financial and social returns that drug treatment can produce.

It could take years to figure out how to spend this money. But the experience of the 1998 tobacco settlement, which has sent more than $130 billion to the states, isn't encouraging.

A 2007 report by the U.S. Congress'sGovernment Accountability Office estimated only 3.5% of settlement proceeds through 2005 had been spent on tobacco control. About half went to budget shortfalls, general purposes, debt service, tax cuts or the like.

A similar result for opioids would be a waste. A 2017 study by the White House'sCouncil of Economic Advisers estimated the annual cost of the epidemic, including the tens of thousands of victims, was $504 billion in 2015, or about 2.8% of GDP. Reducing use could single-handedly save lives and improve the U.S. economy.

Surprisingly little is spent on trying to get users to quit. About 15% of 18 to 25 year olds need substance abuse treatment but less than 2% receive it, according to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. And many of these programs lack any scientific basis, with therapists and insurers reluctant to provide drugs such as methadone that are proven to reduce death and relapse.

Yet addiction treatment can generate strong returns on investment. One study showed California reaped benefits of over $7 for every dollar spent through reduced judicial costs and increased employment. Including health benefits can increase the return to more than 12 to 1, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Given those potential benefits, it would be tragic if authorities squander this opportunity.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- A judge in Oklahoma ruled on Aug. 26 that Johnson & Johnson was liable for its part in fueling America's opioid epidemic, and ordered the company to pay $572 million. The drugmaker said it would appeal the decision.

- In March, Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family reached a $270 million settlement to resolve a suit brought by the state of Oklahoma. In May, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay $85 million in the same state.

- There are about 2,500 opioid lawsuits nationally, of which about 2,000 cases, mainly brought by local governments, have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio. The first federal trial, involving two Ohio counties, begins in October.

CEA report

GAO report

Cost-benefit study

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics