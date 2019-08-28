Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Open Text Corporation ( OTEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.61, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTEX was $38.61, representing a -13.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.49 and a 24.59% increase over the 52 week low of $30.99.

OTEX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ). OTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports OTEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 48.11%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTEX as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF ( SCHC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an decrease of -6.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTEX at 0.58%.