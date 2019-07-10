Quantcast

OPEC+ oil deal will lower inventories and stabilise prices -Iraqi oil minister

By Reuters

Reuters


BAGHDAD, July 10 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group's agreement to extend oil production cuts until the end of the first quarter of 2020 will lower oil inventories, help stabilise the market and address price volatility, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Wednesday.

Asked about OPEC's position on prices, Ghadhban said that the general view was that $70 per barrel or higher was acceptable, adding that the producer group is seeking prices that are fair to consumers and producers alike.

Iraq hopes that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz remains open, said Ghadhban, who was speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Baghdad.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar