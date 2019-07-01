OPEC agrees to extend oil supply cut by nine months - delegate

Reuters





VIENNA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Monday to extend oil production cuts by nine months, an OPEC delegate said.

Oil ministers from OPEC are meeting in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Tuesday.

