OP Bancorp (OPBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

OP Bancorp ( OPBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OPBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OPBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.81, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPBK was $8.81, representing a -31.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.80 and a 9.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.07.

OPBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OPBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports OPBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.87%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.