Ontario Power to buy three power plants from TC Energy for $2.18 bln

July 30 (Reuters) - Ontario Power Generation Inc said on Tuesday its unit had entered a deal with affiliates of pipeline company TC Energy Corp to buy three natural gas-fired plants in Ontario for about C$2.87 billion ($2.18 billion).

TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp, will sell the 683-megawatt Halton Hills power plant, the 900-megawatt Napanee generating station that is nearing completion and TC Energy's 50% stake in the 550-megawatt Portlands Energy Centre.

Ontario Power has been building up its power assets through deals. In June, Ontario's largest electricity generator bought U.S.-based hydropower company Cube Hydro for $1.12 billion and separately entered into a deal to buy the remaining 50% stake in the 560-megawatt Brighton Beach natural gas-fired power station from affiliates of Canadian Utilities Ltd's .

RBC Capital Markets is the financial adviser to Ontario Power.

Following the sale of the facilities, TC Energy's portfolio will include investments in six low-emission natural gas-fired power plants and the Bruce Power nuclear facility, where the company is undertaking a life-extension program and investing about C$2.2 billion by 2023.

TC Energy is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 1.

($1 = 1.3150 Canadian dollars)