Quantcast

Ontario cannabis retailer pulls some CannTrust products over use of unlicensed facilities

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Moira Warburton

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - The online retailer of cannabis in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday it had pulled several CannTrust products from its offerings, after the federal health regulator found the company sold cannabis produced in unlicensed facilities.

On Monday, CannTrust Holdings Inc said Health Canada was putting a hold on 5,200 kilograms (11,464 pounds) of CannTrust cannabis produced in non-compliant facilities. The company said it was voluntarily holding a further 7,500 kg (16,532 lbs) as a result.

CannTrust, whose shares are down about 35% this week, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The online retailer, Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), said in an email it had "voluntarily removed all affected products from distribution pending the outcome of an investigation."

OCS did not specify which products it has pulled.

The report from CannTrust is expected to be delivered to Health Canada on July 17.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar