Only Twelve Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money - maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only twelve companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where an investment totaling $499K was made by CEO Robert Holmes Swan.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/28/2019 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 10,918 $45.70 $498,952.60

Swan's average cost works out to $45.70/share. Shares of Intel Corp were changing hands at $47.62 at last check, trading up about 1.5% on Friday. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.36 per share, with $59.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.62.

The current annualized dividend paid by Intel Corp is $1.26/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/06/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for INTC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

