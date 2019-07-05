Quantcast

Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, WBA is One of Them

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when these insiders make purchases, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason for a company insider to choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money - maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. Within the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, only six companies have experienced such buying over the trailing six month period, one of which was Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where an investment totaling $982.1K was made by Co-Chief Operating Officer Ornella Barra. Click Here to Learn Which Other Five Dow Components Also Had Recent Insider Buying »

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
04/03/2019Ornella BarraCo-Chief Operating Officer18,000$54.56$982,080.00

Barra's average cost works out to $54.56/share. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc were changing hands at $55.10 at last check, trading off about 0.1% on Friday. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, WBA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.31 per share, with $86.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.10.

The current annualized dividend paid by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is $1.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/17/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WBA, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by company directors you need to know about »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WBA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar