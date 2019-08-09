Quantcast

Online travel agent On The Beach warns on full-year due to sterling slide

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 9 (Reuters) - Online travel agent On The Beach Group Plc warned on Friday that its full year performance would be below its own forecasts, saying a fall in the value of the pound had led to a significant increase in its prices.

Shares in the British-based company fell more than 15% to 380 pence at 0740 GMT as it said higher prices made it tough to gain market share "versus full risk competitors with currency hedges" while maintaining margins.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Online travel agent On The Beach Group Plc warned on Friday that its full year performance would be below its own forecasts, saying a fall in the value of the pound had led to a significant increase in its prices.

Shares in the British-based company fell more than 15% to 380 pence at 0740 GMT as it said higher prices made it tough to gain market share "versus full risk competitors with currency hedges" while maintaining margins.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar