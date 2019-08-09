Online travel agent On The Beach warns on full-year due to sterling slide

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Online travel agent On The Beach Group Plc warned on Friday that its full year performance would be below its own forecasts, saying a fall in the value of the pound had led to a significant increase in its prices.

Shares in the British-based company fell more than 15% to 380 pence at 0740 GMT as it said higher prices made it tough to gain market share "versus full risk competitors with currency hedges" while maintaining margins.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Online travel agent On The Beach Group Plc warned on Friday that its full year performance would be below its own forecasts, saying a fall in the value of the pound had led to a significant increase in its prices.

Shares in the British-based company fell more than 15% to 380 pence at 0740 GMT as it said higher prices made it tough to gain market share "versus full risk competitors with currency hedges" while maintaining margins.