Hylete, an online retailer that provides fitness apparel and gear, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $18 million in an initial public offering.
The Solana Beach, CA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $12 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol HYLT. Hylete filed confidentially on April 18, 2019. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
The article Online fitness apparel retailer Hylete files for an $18 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.