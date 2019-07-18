Quantcast

Online bank N26 extends latest funding round in expansion push

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 18 (Reuters) - Berlin-based N26 said on Thursday it raised an additional $170 million in its latest funding round, driving up its valuation to $3.5 billion, as the online bank looks to speed up expansion to markets outside Europe including the U.S.

The firm said it had extended its Series D funding round by $170 million to $470 million. To date, N26 said it has raised more than $670 million.

The firm said that investors, including Tencent Holdings Ltd and Allianz Group's digital investment unit, took part in the latest funding round.

The online bank has more than 2.5 million customers. It said it will use the additional money to accelerate its push into Europe, the United States and Brazil.





