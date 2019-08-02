ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

ONEOK, Inc. ( OKE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.89 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.99, the dividend yield is 5.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $70.99, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.38 and a 41.25% increase over the 52 week low of $50.26.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.16%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OKE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX )

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF ( FTXN )

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF ( PUI )

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF ( JHME ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PUI with an increase of 2.63% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.12%.